'Vikings': Lagertha actress looks gorgeous at Top Gun premier

Katheryn Winnick shot to global fame with stellar performance in hit TV show "Vikings".
The Canadian actress on Tuesday attended "Top Gun: Maverick" premier in New York.
The "Viking" actress looked gorgeous in picture taken on the red carpet. Sharing her photos from the event, she thanked Top Gun team for inviting her to the premier.
Hollywood star rubbed shoulders with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Winnick rose to global fame for playing the role of Lagertha in "Vikings".
Tom Cruise flew James Corden across the desert in a vintage fighter jet and performed nail-biting maneuvers
Neetu Kapoor reveals she went to see a psychiatrist after husband Rishi Kapoor's death
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tied the knot in front of close friends and family at Castello Brown in...
Christina Perri announces pregnancy after giving birth to silent baby in 2020
Marvel's 'Thor: Love and Thunder' is slated for a July 8 release
Johnny Depp’s team appeared to rejoice as Amber Heard attorney mentioned Kate Moss in court