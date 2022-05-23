Brooklyn Beckham showers LOVE on his wife Nicola Peltz: pictures inside

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much-in-love celebrity duo is still keen on exuding couple goals to the world.
The 23-year-old newlywed was pictured selecting a bunch of red flowers for his wife, 27 at a farmers' market in West Hollywood on Sunday.
For their weekend outing, the Holidate actor actress Nicola looked chic in a flowy black dress, which she teamed with towering grey heels.
Keeping her belongings safe, Nicola toted a Bottega Veneta bag and coordinated with white-rimmed shades.
Her sunglasses-clad husband kept things laidback in a plain white tee, comfortable trousers, and white trainers.
The couple looked in very high spirits during their day out as they kept their eyes peeled for prospect purchases.
