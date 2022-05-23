Harry Styles on track for Number One as his self titled album becomes fastest selling of 2022

Harry Styles is on track for this week’s Number One album after becoming the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far.



‘Harry’s House’ is the fastest selling album of 2022 after just one weekend of sales and streams since its release last Friday (May 20).



The album has racked up 61,000 chart sales up to now – a number that surpasses his previous studio albums. ‘Harry Styles’ had 57,000 chart sales during its first week of release in 2017, while ‘Fine Line’ managed 49,000.

The singer's self-titled debut has also risen to Number 28 in the midweek charts, suggesting it’s on course for a return to the Top 40.



Other albums in the top five include the debut album of German synth pop group xPropaganda, ‘The Heart Is Strange’, at number two, while The Clash‘s ‘Combat Rock’ is on course to enter at number three following a special edition re-release of the album.

Elsewhere, Everything Everything are currently at number five in the charts with their latest album, ‘Raw Data Feel.’