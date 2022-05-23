Jennifer Aniston enjoys munching on Vital Proteins’ new bar in latest video

File footage

Jennifer Aniston is sharing the latest munching snack for her healthy diet with fans on social media.

In the latest video, the Friends star is seen enjoying the delicious taste of Vital Proteins’ recently launched product.

Taking to Instagram, Aniston, 53, who has been associated with the Vital Proteins brand as the chief creative officer for a long-time, shared, “I made a bar with @vitalproteins! They’re finally out TODAY Hope you like them!”

In the video, the Good Morning starlet can be seen sporting a casual look as she introduces a new protein bar saying, “this is Vital Proteins protein bar that I helped create, which was very exciting.”

Earlier this month, the Murder Mystery actress shared, “I spent the last year collaborating closely with the Vital Proteins team on this new bar collection, helping to handpick the ingredients and flavors that I love.”

“I can't wait for people to try them out," said Aniston.