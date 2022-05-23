Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox bring their fashion A-game at Kourtney-Travis wedding

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé Megan Fox brought their fashion A-game as the arrived at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding Italy.

The star-studded guest list was welcomed at the Portofino harbour from where classic Riva boats sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana took the guests to the wedding venue.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Dressed up in a multi-coloured animal print suit MGK was seen posing for pictures beside his ladylove who looked absolutely amazing in a lace bustier gown that featured a high-thigh slit.



Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also attended the ceremony along with their momager Kris Jenner who appeared as a proud mother to watch her daughter walk down the aisle.

Moreover, the new bride was also accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

Travis Barker's son Landon at wedding Photo Credits: Daily Mail

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."

