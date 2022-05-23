 
May 23, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox bring their fashion A-game at Kourtney-Travis wedding

Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé Megan Fox attended Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding Italy

By Web Desk
May 23, 2022
Machine Gun Kelly and his fiancé Megan Fox brought their fashion A-game as the arrived at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding Italy.

The star-studded guest list was welcomed at the Portofino harbour from where classic Riva boats sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana took the guests to the wedding venue.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Dressed up in a multi-coloured animal print suit MGK was seen posing for pictures beside his ladylove who looked absolutely amazing in a lace bustier gown that featured a high-thigh slit.

Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Photo Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian also attended the ceremony along with their momager Kris Jenner who appeared as a proud mother to watch her daughter walk down the aisle.

Moreover, the new bride was also accompanied by her children Mason, Penelope and Reign.

The Blink-182 drummer’s kids Landon and Alabama were also present on the occasion.

Travis Barkers son Landon at wedding Photo Credits: Daily Mail
Travis Barker's son Landon at wedding Photo Credits: Daily Mail

"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."