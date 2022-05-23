Identity of the father of Amber Heard’s daughter Oonagh Paige Heard leaked

Amber Heard has been rather mum about the details of her daughter Oonagh’s parentage.

But sources and court witnesses have pieced together a hint regarding the identity of her donor.

According to sources, Oonagh was born via surrogate because Amber Heard was unable to carry the child to terms herself, and has often showcased her pride over being her sole legal guardian.

However, according to an ex-friend of Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez Heard, Jennifer Howell issued a declaration that offered more insight.

According to the contents of the filing, Ms Howell had conversations with Ms Heard’s mother about Elon Musk.

“Paige told me that Amber said Elon was controlling, abusive and that she was in a legal battle with him over the rights to embryos that they had created together,” she claimed in the court filing.