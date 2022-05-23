Amber Heard hit with earthshattering accusation

Amber Heard accuses her assistant of having her actor stolen her personal abuse story during the course of her court testimony.

The former assistant, Kate James worked for Ms Heard from 2012 to 2015 and under questioning by Sasha Wass, she claimed, “I'm a sexual violence survivor and that's very, very serious to take that stance if you are not one and I am one. That's the reason I'm here, because I take offense.”

She issued her accusation on the stand and claimed, “Ms. Heard referred to a conversation we had about me being violently raped at machete point in Brazil and she used it as her own story.”

Before concluding she even accused the actor of having deleted entire message threads that reeked of abuse towards her and explained, “I was using a phone that was logged into her [Heard's] iCloud account.”

So “When she terminated my employment, she deleted all of the texts from the cloud - only texts that were abusive. She saved the ones that weren't.”