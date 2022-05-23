Pakistan represent: Cast of Pakistani film ‘Joyland’ pose at Cannes 2022

Team Joyland are proudly representing Pakistan at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.
The cast and crew of the Pakistani film along with director Saim Sadiq arrived at Cannes dressed in summertime colours and flowy fabrics for the official photocall, with actor Sarwat Gilani sharing sneak, peeks of the event on her Instagram.
Have a look!
The category for feature films at Cannes only takes in a limited number of 14 films and it is a moment of immense pleasure that a Pakistani film made the cut — that too for the first time in history!
Alina Khan, a transgender actress, also stars in the film.
For the inversed, Director Saim Sadiq's debut feature Joyland has been selected for the Un Certain Regard category.
It stars Sarwat Gilani, Salman Peerzada, Sania Saeed, Ali Junejo, Alina Khan and Rasti Farooq. The film is produced by Sarmad Khoosat, Apoorva Guru Charan, and Lauren Mann.
