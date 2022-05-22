Prince William, Harry’s former bodyguard offered ‘grave warning’ to replacement

Prince William and Prince Harry former bodyguard reportedly had a dire warning to anyone looking to replace him.

This claim has been made by royal commentator Robert Jobson, in his new piece book titled William At 40.

There, he wrote, “Not all the boys’ police officers were as tolerant as he [Ken Wharfe] was.”

“When one of them left his job, he had some words of warning for his replacement,”

“Good luck — you’re going to need it,’ he said. ‘If these kids were brought up on a council estate somewhere in South London, they’d have been taken into care by now.’ He was deadly serious.”