Buckingham Palace’s backup plans for Queen’s Jubilee revealed: Details

Buckingham Palace aides are working hard to ensure that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations go smoothly, and according to Express UK, have drawn up two detailed plans to ensure that.

According to reports, the backup plans include several other members of the royal family stepping in for the Queen at different important events, with reports also suggesting that the Queen may not receive the Trooping the Colour salute for the first time in her 70-year-long reign.

In what appears to be another major step back from the monarch’s side, Prince Charles, Prince William and Princess Anne are expected to take the Queen’s place at the ceremony.

Express UK also reported that Palace aides are considering getting the Queen to travel in a carriage and inspect the Troops before retreating back from the event.

Charles, William and Anne would then represent the monarch on horseback at the parade ground, and then, the Queen would take to the balcony with other royals.

A second option would be for the Queen to only appear on the balcony with working royals and skip the parade.

Both plans include increasingly limited appearance by the Queen, however.

Another important change from earlier ceremonies would be the absence of Prince Andrew, who has always played a major part as the former colonel of the grenadier guards; he was stripped of his military titles in January over his sex scandal.



