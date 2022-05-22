Rihanna is moving out, will raise baby away from showbiz mess!

Rihanna is securing her newborn from media glare.
The songstress is reportedly packing her bags to transfer her little bundle of joy to the Caribbean, away from the glimmer of Hollywood. She will move to her hometown in Barbados.
A source told the Sunday Mirror: “ Rihanna loves Barbados and she loved growing up there.
“She wants to give her baby the same experience she had – away from the world of showbusiness.
“Both her and ASAP’s family are in Barbados, so the couple are planning to move there in a few months’ time.”
Meanwhile, it is also reported that Rihanna has decided upon the school she will send her son to. The name of the baby boy, however, has not yet been disclosed.
Her baby regardless is settled for life with his mum’s mega £1.7billion fortune.
