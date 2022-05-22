'Will Prince Harry steal the event from Queen?'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been at the receiving end of some of the worst criticism ever since they stepped down from their royal duties to settle in the United States.

The criticism intensified after the couple signed a multi-million dollars deal with Netflix.

The came under immense pressure after objections were raised over controversial portrayals of some royal family members in "The Crown".

Royal fans and experts rejoiced when Netflix recently announced that it has cancelled Meghan Markle's animated series.

Ahead of the couple's visit to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Duke and Duchess' deal with Netflix is being used to criticise them.

Senior royal expert Angela Levin said, "Harry wanted privacy and to be ordinary. He also hated cameras. But he's ended up doing an at home docuseries for Netflix. Does he need to be searched for hidden cameras on Jubilee days? Will he steal the event from the Queen?"