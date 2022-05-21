Queen Elizabeth ‘a target’ for 170’ stalkers: ‘They’re dangerous’

File Footage

There are a number of stalkers that have reportedly become a ‘danger’ to Queen Elizabeth’s security.



While some of them are truly ‘harmless’ the British Metropolitan police warn some pose an “immediate threat” to Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the Royal Family.

This warning has been issued by Former royal protection chief Dai Davies.

He was once the Operational Unit Commander in charge of protection and security for all members of the Firm, in the 90s.

He explained, “The vast majority of people fixated with the [royals] are ­harmless but there are always concerns that their obsession could take a worrying turn.”

Even in 2006, UK’s Fixated Threat Assessment Centre revealed, “FTAC receives around 1,000 referrals a year of people who have engaged in threatening or harassing communications towards politicians or the royal family.”