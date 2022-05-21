Sushmita Sen celebrates 28 years of her Miss Universe title, ‘Time flies…’

Sushmita Sen was crowned Miss Universe 28 years back, on May 21, 1994.

The beauty queen-turned-actress is celebrating the 28 years of her historic win with a stunning throwback photo.

Sushmita became the first Indian woman to be crowned the Miss Universe title competing against contestants from 77 countries all across the world.

On Saturday, the Aarya actress celebrated the special occasion by sharing a throwback picture of herself on Twitter.

She wrote a heartwarming caption to the picture, “Beautiful is a feeling. Happy 28 years of India winning Miss Universe for the very first time!! Time flies…Beauty remains!!”

Celebrating the 28th anniversary of Sushmita’s historic win, a fan page on Instagram posted a rare photo and video of hers from the pageant held in Philippines.

The page shared a black and white picture featuring Sushmita dressed in a shimmery top and skirt along with a veil, @thejuniorsush wrote, “21.05.94… Dearesssstttt Titu Dede Happy 28th Anniversary!!! You make us sooooo proud!!! Our tribe sooooo proud!!! And, our country sooooo proud!!! I love you!!”