Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pressured’ by Netflix’s payback: ‘Wants pound of flesh’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly started feeling the pressure as Netflix begins its demands for “pounds of flesh.”



This claim has been made by royal author Victoria Murphy and comes shortly after a source admitted, “I think it's fair to say that Netflix is getting its pound of flesh.”

According to Express UK, Ms Murphy chimed in on the situation and commented, “That's quite interesting in itself.”

“You have two commercial deals; one with a publisher and one with a production company. Presumably, there would be a level of competition there about stories and content.”

Even senior palace aide Dickie Arbiter added, “Netflix has paid out, they want payback now.”

This smacks of desperation because Netflix is haemorrhaging money, it's cut productions, it's got The Crown coming out in November which is a very costly production.”

“Harry's got his memoir coming out either before or just after and Netflix want to show this docuseries to coincide with it all.”

“I think it smacks of desperation. It’s a bit rich, two people who left the UK, walked out of the Royal Family, because they wanted privacy.”

“They’ve done nothing else but put themselves upfront and a week doesn't go by when there isn’t some sort of statement coming out of their PR people.”

“There are alarm bells but they're not ringing as hard as the the Oprah interview.”