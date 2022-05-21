Kourtney Kardashian Italy wedding: All 5 Kardashian-Jenner sisters arrive at the venue

Kourtney Kardashian is ready to say 'I do' to Travis Barker in Italy alongside the Kardashian-Jenner clan!
The eldest of the Kardashian siblings, Kourtney is tying the knot with beau Travis Barker for the third time in Portofino, Italy.
Joined by matriarch Kris Jenner and the rest of her sister, the blended family kicked off wedding festivities with fine dining at Ristorante Puny.
For the night, Kourtney slipped into a red bodysuit with a sheer maxi-length overlay, strappy red heels, and a faux fur stole. To-be groom Travis Barker pulled up a tweed black jacket.
Channelling their inner goths, all five sisters arrived at the venue one after the other. While Kendall Jenner stepped with boyfriend Devin Booker, Kim, Khloe and Kylie arrived solo in statement outfits.
"They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon," a source told PEOPLE. "All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited."
