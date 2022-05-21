5,000-year-old oak tree used to make table for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

A British journalist on Friday said, "A 43ft table made from a 5,000-year-old oak tree has been made to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee."
Charlie Proctor said, 'The table has taken ten years to craft".
Commenting of the table's video the journalist jokingly said, 'It’s very long indeed - nobody tell Putin, he will be jealous."
Meanwhile, a record number of cities have been created to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee this year.
A cording to reports, eight places that won the honour include Colchester, Doncaster, Milton Keynes, Dunfermline, Wrexham, Bangor (Co. Down), Stanley and Douglas.
