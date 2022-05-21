Cannes 2022: Why woman painted in Ukraine colors walked onto red carpet?

The Ukraine crisis grabbed the spotlight in Cannes on Friday as a semi-naked protester painted in blue and yellow was ejected from the red carpet.

The unidentified woman ripped off her gown revealing the Ukrainian flag colours, with the words "STOP RAPING US" emblazoned on her abdomen and red handprints on her buttocks.

The woman shouted and security officials quickly wrapped her in a jacket, removing her from the event. Guests looked bemused and the swinging festival music played on.

The brief protest took place at the world premiere of "Three Thousand Years of Longing", with stars Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton poised to arrive and walk the famous steps of the Palais des Festivals.

The woman walked on to the red carpet amid reports that a lot of ukrainian women have spoken out about russian soldiers raping and taking advantage of them since the war started. there are at least 10 active investigations going on with the ukrainian authorities right now.

