Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker enjoy boat ride ahead of Italian wedding

Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a boat ride in Portofino, Friday ahead of their rumoured Italian nuptials.



The reality star, 42, donned a top with her 46-year-old husband's band Blink 182 emblazoned on the front as she held hands with him on a romantic boat ride.

The couple legally tied the knot at a Santa Barbara courthouse on Sunday, but are reportedly set to marry in a lavish ceremony this weekend.

According to TMZ, Kourtney and Travis have rented the historic house museum Castello Brown located on a hill above Portofino harbour.

Kourtney - who teamed her white T-shirt with baggy black trousers - was joined by her three children - Mason, 12, Reign, seven, and Penelope, nine, for the trip abroad as they all soaked up the sun on board the boat.

Her mother Kris Jenner, 66, recently revealed that she had been 'sworn to secrecy' about the upcoming nuptials, as she was seen out shopping in the harbour town earlier in the day.

A source revealed to People: 'They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon.

'All the details are set, and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.'