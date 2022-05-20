Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘have ulterior motives’: ‘Trying to block power separation’

File Footage

Royal experts warn Meghan Markle and Prince Harry seem only to be wanting a Jubilee invite to “block the separation of powers” with the royals.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey made this claim in her interview with The Telegraph.

There she was quoted saying,"They want to keep up their royal ties. It's obviously helpful for them to still be in contact with the Queen and for the public to know that, not just in the UK but also in America.”

“We don't know for instance what role Netflix had in filming them making that visit to Windsor Castle some weeks ago.”

“If they didn't come, however, it would really represent that kind of total separation of powers and they don't really want that.”

“Neither side does because the Queen has always insisted that they remain 'much-loved' members of the family regardless of what may have been said or done on Oprah or elsewhere.”