Prince Harry ‘such a moaning hypocrite’ for trading ‘royal zoo life’ for Netflix documentary

Prince Harry have been called for branding royal life ‘like a zoo’ yet going forward with a home-style documentary “following their every move.”
This claim has been made by royal biographer Angela Levin, in her interview with The Sun Online.
“It's absolutely extraordinary, it shows what hypocrites they are and how they change their minds if it suits them.”
“He just complained that his life was like a zoo being in the Royal Family and yet he's going to have people that are going to film every minute of their life in their own home.”
“He said that he wanted to be private, he wanted to be ordinary and every time he heard a camera click it took him back to very sad memories of his mother - and now he's doing all that.”
