Johnny Depp channels Jack Sparrow character for fans outside Virgnia courthouse

File footage

Johnny Depp’s fans want to see him play the iconic role of Captain Jack Sparrow once again.

On Wednesday, fans gathered outside the Virginia courthouse and expressed their love for the actor - screaming that they missed his character.

The fan-made video was posted to Twitter after the day’s proceedings had concluded in the trial for the multi-million dollar defamation lawsuit Depp filed against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The video showed fans gathered outside the Fairfax County circuit court cheering for Depp, who was seen leaving in his car. At one point, a fan exclaimed, “You’ll always be Captain Jack Sparrow!”

“He’s still around somewhere,” Depp, 58, replied, in his character’s famed British accent. “I see him now and again.”

“He shows up now and again,” Depp added, waving and smiling from his car.

Depp, who played the lead role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for five movies, was officially dropped from the planned reboot in 2018 – days after Heard’s controversial op-ed was published.

Depp has sued Heard for $50m for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post. The Rum Diary actor claimed that the article has impacted his career in Hollywood.