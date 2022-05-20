Kourtney Kardashian shares rare update into ongoing fertility journey

Kourtney Kardashian offers fans some insight into her ongoing attempts to become a mother, amid ongoing fertility treatments.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan member got candid about it all, in a recent episode of The Kardashians on Hulu.
There she offered fans an update on her attempts to become pregnant and admitted, that the “egg retrieval didn't go the way that we would've hoped.”
She also added, “He was able to retrieve the egg but it didn't make it to the embryo stage. We start back again and we are at Dr A's office to check my follicles.”
Later on in the confessional Kourtney also spoke of Travis’ reaction to it all and added, “The fertility journey, Travis and I stay in the moment with it and just do the steps we need to do.”
“It's nice to hear good news and have some positivity, so we love that but we just wait to hear the final thoughts from Dr Wood once he receives my blood work and really gets to look at the follicles.”
Shakira recognised with special international award at the Ivors
Anne Hathaway's 'Armageddon Time'' premiers at Cannes Film Festival
Ed Sheeran becomes father of two daughters
Royal fans shower praises on 'gentleman' Top Cruise for helping Kate Middleton
Viola Davis says streaming services fall short on diversity
Johnny Depp’s role in the Pirates of the Caribbean was not affected by Amber Heard’s 2018 op-ed: Disney exec