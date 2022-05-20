Royal fans shower praises on 'gentleman' Top Cruise for helping Kate Middleton

Tom Cruise and his Top Gun team rubbed shoulders with the members of the British royal family at the UK premier of their film.
Royal fans were all praises for the Hollywood star when a picture of the actor helping Kate Middleton up the stairs at the UK premier of Top Gun sequel surfaced online.
"Tom is such a gentleman," said a royal commentator while commenting on the picture.
The picture was shared by thousands of people on several social media websites.
The premier was in support of the work of Film TV Charity which helps the tens of thousands of people working behind the scenes in the UK’s world-leading film and television industry.
Queen Elizabeth is the patron of Film TV Charity.
