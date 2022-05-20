Ed Sheeran becomes father of two daughters

Ed Sheeran on Thursday announced that he and his wife Cherry Seabron welcomed their second child together.
Taking to Instagram, the British singer shared the news of his baby's birth with caption, "Want to let know you all we have had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her and over the moon to be a family of 4."
Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran was among the winners at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers.
