Amber Heard former make-up artist declares ‘covering up’ actress' bruised face on James Corden’s show

Amber Heard former make-up artist testifies ‘covering up face injuries’ before Corden’s show

Amber Heard’s former make-up artist Melanie Inglessis recently stated that she covered up wounds on the Aquaman actress face before her onscreen appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

On Wednesday, Inglessis provided evidence to the court in the ongoing defamation trial that was brought by Johnny Depp against his ex wife.

A day ago, Heard testified that she was “physically abused by the Pirates of the Caribbean actor” that left behind a “bruising face and a bleeding lip”. She alleged it happened just before she was scheduled to appear on Corden’s show.

Later, Inglessis endorsed Heard’s claim, saying, “We covered the discolouration, the bruises with a slightly heavier concealer.”

Adding to this, the make-up artist mentioned, “One that has a little more of a peach undertone which I normally don’t use on Amber but peach cancels blue so I did that under the eyes.”

During the testimony, Inglessis also told the jury about the actress’ red lip signature look at the show.

“Although Amber always has a red lip – it’s her signature look – I remember clearly talking that we had no other option that night [of the interview] than to use a really red lipstick to make sure we could cover up the injuries on her lip, she added.

Elaine Bredehoft, the actress lawyer, inquired Inglessis whether “she was able to cover all of Heard’s bruises” to which she responded in the affirmative.

According to a report by NBC, Inglessis also described Heard’s emotion on Corden’s show which was “sad, angry and erratic”.

Meanwhile, when Depp’s legal team questioned Inglessis about eye-witnessing any violent act by the actor towards Heard, she replied in the negative.