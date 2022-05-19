How Prince William and Kate Middleton broke news of Prince George's future Kingship

Here is how Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed news of Prince George’s future Kingship.

The details were revealed in Battle of Brothers by royal biographer Robert Lacey.

He explained how Prince William “controlled the moment of their choice” so Prince George wouldn’t be taken aback.

Especially in light of Prince William’s “unhappiness at the haphazard fashion in which the whole business of his royal destiny had buzzed around his head from the start.”

Mr Lacey explained, “William has not revealed to the world how and when he broke the big news to his son. Maybe one day George will tell us the story himself.”

“But sometime around the boy’s seventh birthday in the summer of 2020, it is thought that his parents went into more detail about what the little prince’s life of future royal 'service and duty' would particularly involve.”