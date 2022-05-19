Nick Jonas reveals THIS Jonas Brother is baby Malti's favourite uncle

Nick Jonas is talking about daughter Mali Marie for the first time on television.

Speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, the singer touched upon the joy of being a father. Jonas welcomed his daughter via surrogacy with wife Priyanka Chopra.

"Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift a baby is," Jonas told Fallon.

"It really is. Is everyone giving you advice, giving you books?" inquired Fallon.

Jonas agreed before chiming in, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist. All these PhDs I didn't know they had."

The artist added that his brothers Kevin and Joe are "amazing" as uncles. Youngest brother Frankie, however, is the "favourite uncle by far."

"Well, he's the closest in age to the kids," quipped Nick.

Earlier on Mother's Day, wife Priyanka Chopra turned to her Instagram to share that baby Matli is 'finally' hope after 100 days at NICU.

"On this Mother's Day we can't help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we've been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced," the couple wrote, revealing that "after 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home."

"Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is," they continued. "We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children's La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way."