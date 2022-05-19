Diddy sits for interview with Ellen DeGeneres

Diddy doesn't know at what age should girls start dating. The rapper recently sat for an interview with Ellen DeGeneres to talk about his music, daughters and the life.
Taking to Instagram, Ellen shared a funny clip from the interview where she asked him whether Diddy's daughters were dating.
Instead of answering the question, the rapper asked the audience when do girls start dating.
When the host said his daughters are 14 and that's the age when they should have boyfriends, Diddy's reaction left the audience in stitches.
