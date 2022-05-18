Photo: Miley Cyrus reacts to Selena Gomez’s SNL impression of pop star

Miley Cyrus has recently reacted to Selena Gomez spot-on impression of the singer on Saturday Night Live.



On Tuesday, Hannah Montana star turned to Instagram to share a photograph of herself sitting on a bed with a cup of tea and a smirk look on her face.

The singer-songwriter donned a custom-made tank-top which had something written on it in bold block letters on the front.

It read, “Hell yeah I’m Miley Cyrus”.

Cyrus also tagged the official Instagram account for SNL as well as her fellow former Disney star Gomez in the caption under the post.





Interestingly, the Wrecking Ball hit-maker’s response came a few days after the 29-year-old made headlines for performing the best impression of Cyrus.

While hosting SNL for the first time, Gomez revealed in her monologue that she “immediately asked” her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short for advice.

“Adding to this, Gomez also told the audience that she also asked one of her "oldest friends, Miley Cyrus” for advice, who is considered to be a seasoned SNL host and musical guest.

“Just be yourself and have fun,” said Gomez while nailing near-perfect impression of Cyrus’ accent.

The Getaway actress went on to add, “I was like, 'Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you?’”

Gomez again mimed her good-friend’s accent, saying, “Hell yeah, I'm Miley Cyrus.”