Fast 10: Jason Momoa looks excited in new video with Vin Diesel

Jason Momoa replaced Dwayne the Rock Johnson after the latter refused to work on the Fast & Furious 10.
The Game of Thrones actor is currently filming for the upcoming film with Vin Diesel and he looks quite excited to become part of the most popular franchise.
Vin Diesel on Tuesday shared a video with Jason Momoa from the sets of Fast 10.
Taking to Instagram, Diesel shared the video and revealed that the actors are busy filming for the highly anticipated movie.
"Week 5, day one of an intense new action sequence,' he captioned the video.
In March, Jason Momoa revealed that he will be playing an antagonist in the upcoming Fast & Furious 10.
He disclosed the information during the red carpet of The Batman. He was recently seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and is famous for his role in Aquaman and Game of Thrones.
Fast 10, a working title expected to change, is rumoured to be the last film in the franchise. It is expected to feature the return of stars including Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Charlize Theron.
Kim Kardashian rewearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress to the Met Gala this month was a ‘big mistake’, said the designer
Harry Styles shared: I don’t drink. I go straight to sleep and all of that kind of stuff’
Jennifer Connelly shares all about her flying through the air with co-star Tom Cruise for Top Gun: Maverick
Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp, is getting attacked for remaining silent during his battle with Amber Heard
Amber Heard claimed in court that Warner Bros. ‘cut down’ her role in the upcoming Aquaman
Chethana Raj is believed to have died after suffering a cardiac arrest, following complications with breathing