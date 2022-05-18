Justin Trudeau shares good news for royal fans

An opinion poll released by the Angus Reid research group in April shows a growing share of Canadians support eventually abolishing the country’s constitutional monarchy, with about 51% saying it should disappear in coming generations, up from 45% in January 2020.

Although Canada ceased being a British colony in 1867, it remained a member of the British Commonwealth, with a British-appointed governor-general acting on the monarch’s behalf.

But Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said Canadians are not preoccupied with constitutional change as Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla kicked off their Canadian tour in the eastern province of Newfoundland.

“When I hear from Canadians about the things they’re preoccupied about, and the things they want their governments to work on, it’s not about constitutional change,” he said.

The three-day tour, the prince’s 19th of Canada, will include the Northwest Territories and Canada’s capital region, and is focused on the issues of climate change and reconciliation with indigenous peoples.

The visit is also part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth’s seven decades on the throne.