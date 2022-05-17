Amber Heard's attorneys release photos of her bruised face after Johnny Depp hit her with phone

File Footage

Amber Heard’s attorneys showed court shocking photographs of her face after Johnny Depp allegedly hit her with a phone during their fight.



The Aquaman actor resumed her testimony on Monday after a week-long break as she told the court about her bruised face in the pictures, “This is my face after Johnny threw a phone at it.”

Amber Heard's attorneys releases photos of actor's bruised face after Johnny Depp hit her with phone

As per the actor, the incident took place during the last fight of the couple in May 2016 when the Pirates of the Caribbean star accused Heard’s friend of defecating on the couple’s bed.



The 36-year-old actor told the court that Depp wanted to see her when his mother passed away a month after they hadn’t seen each other.

Depp visited Heard at her home in Los Angeles where their "relatively peaceful" meeting turned into an argument when Depp started talking about the faecal matter, saying it was left on the bed by Heard’s friend.

Heard said in the court, "Our marriage was over, falling apart in front of our eyes, his mum had just passed, I couldn't believe he wanted to talk about faeces.”

The actor told the court that she then called the friend who Depp accused of relieving herself on bed and Depp started shouting at the top of his lungs and left the room.

The friend of Heard’s on speaker advised her to leave the room, said Heard, adding she "reminded me I wasn't safe" in Depp’s presence in the house which Depp heard and "bolted down the stairs" to grab the phone.

Heard said in the court that Depp shouted on her friend calling "every imaginable name you can call an LGBTQI person."

"When he was done he said 'you want to have my woman, you want to have my (expletive)? You take her, you can have her.' With that he pulls his arm back with my phone and throws it at my face, hit me, it felt like my eyes," Heard revealed during her testimony.

A friend of Heard, Raquel Rocky Pennington, who lived in the same building, came and saw Depp "yanking" the actor around the house.

After which Depp left the house when his guards came.



