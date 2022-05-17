Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on the verge of losing 'top billing': Here's Why

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are worth nothing without their royal ties, says expert.

Robert Hardman, journalist and royal expert, told Write Royalty: "I think their brand depends entirely on their royal status and their royal connections, and therefore that's what they are going to have to trade on, however much they say otherwise."

Harry's upcoming memoir will thus be more valuable than any of his charitable foundations, notes the expert.

The more the couple detaches itself from the royals, the lesser their "top billing on the news agenda" would be.

Meanwhile, royal biographer Tina Brown says that the Sussexes will gravely be needed by Charles when he becomes King.

The author of ‘The Palace Papers' told the podcast Royally Obsessed: “My guess is Charles is really going to want them back — sort of need them back actually — because Harry and Meghan were huge assets to the whole royal repertoire quite frankly.

"They had a young appeal that was very, very potent in the country.”