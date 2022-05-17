Vicky Kaushal gives a peek into his birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif: Pics

Vicky Kaushal has recently shared a glimpse of his intimate birthday celebration with Katrina Kaif and his friends from New York City.



Taking to Instagram, the URI actor posted a slew of photos and a video of his 34th birthday.

In the first photo, the Masaan star could be seen reclining on a hanging swing, with a smile on his face. Whereas, the second photo had a rooftop decorated with balloons and candles. In the last one, Kaif and birthday boy could be seen posing with their friends.

Moreover, the Raazi actor also shared a video in which he was seen cutting the cake while the Bharat actress sitting by his side and singing “Happy Birthday song”.

Kaushal also expressed his gratitude to his fans and friends who wished him on his birthday. He penned down his emotions in the caption.

“Swinging into the new year with my favourite people. My heart’s filled with utmost joy and gratitude. Thank You everyone for sending me all your love and warm wishes. Pyaar pyaar aur bohot saara pyaar! (Love, love and much love),” he wrote.





Meanwhile, fans showered their love with heart emoticons and dropped in birthday wishes for the actor in the comment section.