Queen Elizabeth refuses to abdicate despite shift in public opinion: Here’s why

British Queen Elizabeth II shows no sign of stepping down and handing over throne to son Prince Charles anytime soon despite shift in public opinion.



Last week, the 96-year-old monarch missed ceremonial opening of the UK parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, handing the duty to her heir Prince Charles.

Buckingham Palace said she would skip the annual showpiece on medical advice, making the decision "reluctantly" as she continues to experience "episodic mobility problems".

Now, according to a report by the Daily Star, the Queen has no plans to step down anytime soon despite health issues.

The report, citing royal insiders, also disclosed the reason behind Queen Elizabeth’s decision not to abdicate and handing over the throne to Prince Charles.

It quoted the royal insiders claiming, “Princess Charlotte could be one of the key reasons why the Queen is refusing to abdicate.”

The report comes days after poll suggested that one-in-three Brits think Queen should step down.

According to AFP, a YouGov survey for Times Radio conducted last week indicated a shift in public opinion towards the Queen, who has repeatedly insisted her job is for life.

Polling of 1,990 people on Tuesday and Wednesday suggested one in three (34 percent) believed she should now retire -- up from 25 percent last month.

Just under half (49 percent) said she should remain queen, down 10 points from last month.

At the same time, Charles´s stock has risen, with 36 percent now believing he will make a good king -- up four points from April.