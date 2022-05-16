Alizeh Shah serves killer look in new hair makeover

Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a new hair cut.
The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos in burgundy hair colour wherein she flaunted her hair new makeover.
Sharing the pictures, the Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, "if u know u shine ...the world will see ..”
Alizeh looked stunning in her brand new pictures.
Fans showered love on Alizeh shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.
Amber Heard's spokesperson shared his fears of the trial about to get ugly
UK PM Boris Johnson has reacted to Prince William getting booed at the FA Cup Final over the weekend
Jennifer Lopez shared her views on balancing personal and professional life
Kylie Jenner, daughter Stormi Webster supported Travis Scott for his first televised performance post-Astroworld...
An Express UK poll has found that majority of Britons would've booed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Amber Heard is also expected to get cross-examined by Johnny Depp’s legal team today