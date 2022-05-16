Alizeh Shah serves killer look in new hair makeover

Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a new hair cut.



The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos in burgundy hair colour wherein she flaunted her hair new makeover.

Sharing the pictures, the Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, "if u know u shine ...the world will see ..”

Alizeh looked stunning in her brand new pictures.

Fans showered love on Alizeh shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.



