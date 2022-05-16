 
Monday May 16, 2022
Entertainment

Alizeh Shah serves killer look in new hair makeover

Alizeh Shah looked gorgeous in new social media snaps

By Web Desk
May 16, 2022
Pakistan’s much adored actress Alizeh Shah wowed fans with her breathtaking look in a new hair cut.

The Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to Instagram and shared stunning photos in burgundy hair colour wherein she flaunted her hair new makeover.

Sharing the pictures, the Tanaa Banaa actress wrote, "if u know u shine ...the world will see ..”

Alizeh looked stunning in her brand new pictures.

Fans showered love on Alizeh shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.