Queen Elizabeth has ‘cunning’ plan to put Prince Charles in spotlight: Expert

File Footage

Queen Elizabeth might be overplaying her health issues to give her son, Prince Charles, some time in the spotlight, a royal expert has said according to The Daily Star.

The 96-year-old monarch turned up at the Royal Windsor Horse Show over the weekend in high spirits and looking positively healthy, after missing major royal engagements in recent months owing to her supposed health issues.

This has led to royal experts speculating that the Queen may have a ‘cunning masterplan’ at hand to gradually shift power to Charles, the heir to the throne.

Royal editor Roya Nikkhah wrote in a Times article: “Prince Charles’s substitute appearance at the Queen’s Speech was part of a careful dance choreographed by the monarch herself. The events on Tuesday were planned by the Queen, Charles and their aides to ‘soften the edges of transition.'”

The article continued: “Having her heir read it was a very conscious decision by her. It plays to that point about cementing in people’s minds that his role is coming, be in no doubt.”

These same sentiments were echoed by expert Daniella Elsner, who said: “If the crafty Queen did in fact plan to have Charles sub in for her, even though she potentially could have physically been up to it, then kudos."

"It was a clever and necessary move. Any moves the Queen, and Charles, can make right now to try and smooth the way for him would make perfect sense.”



