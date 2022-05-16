 
close
Monday May 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay tribute to late mum Naomi Judd, calling her ‘extraordinary’

Ashley, Wynonnna Judd along with Morgan Freeman, Salma Hayek and others remember Naomi Judd this Sunday

By Web Desk
May 16, 2022
Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay tribute to late mum Naomi Judd, calling her ‘extraordinary’
Ashley, Wynonna Judd pay tribute to late mum Naomi Judd, calling her ‘extraordinary’

Ashley as well as Wynonna Judd recently paid homage to their late mother and country legend Naomi Judd  for 'A River of Time Celebration' memorial service  in Nashville this weekend.

On Sunday, the Divergent actress called her mum an “inspiration for every woman for the things she had been through and accomplished”.

Ashley remarked, “She was totally extraordinary.”

She went on to add, “We are remembering an icon and a legend who left country music better than she found it.”

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Meanwhile, Ashley’s older sister Wynonna, who performed for years alongside her mother, chose to play River of Time as a tribute to Naomi.

The singer promised to continue singing and added that she would also honour the tour 'The Judds' had scheduled before Naomi’s demise.

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

Other than daughters, Martina McBride recited a poem written by Maya Angelou, whom McBride called “Naomi's great friend”.

Salma Hayek also recounted the meeting with Naomi whom she described as “meeting Scarlet O’ Hara as the woman had so much talent in her blood and so much fire in her heart”.

Morgan Freeman, who worked with Naomi in several movies, reminisced the singer and said, “I hope you go forward in peace."

To note, Naomi committed suicide by shooting herself following a longtime  battle with mental illness, revealed Ashley in Good Morning America on Thursday. 