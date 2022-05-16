Fans slam Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for bringing daughter Stormi to BBMAs

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott turned heads on the red carpet of the 2022 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday night.
The star couple left fans surprised as they brought their four-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to the glitzy event, held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
For the awards ceremony, where the Goosebumps singer delivered his first televised performance since the tragic Astroworld concert in November, the Kylie Cosmetics founder donned a blue-silver long-sleeve gown.
She accessorized the outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist and wore her hair in a sleek updo. Travis kept it classy with a dark-colored suit and a white T-shirt.
Their daughter Stormi stole the attention on the red carpet. She wore an off-shoulder white dress and white sneakers.
Kylie and Travis’s family affair at the BBMAs sparked criticism on the internet as fans slammed the pair for taking Stormi to the star-studded ceremony
They faced backlash for dressing their daughter in grown-up attire. “She’s literally a child I cannot,” an internet user commented and another added: “That is not a kids dress. She's super cute, but that dress is disturbing to see on a little kid.”
“Sorry this is inappropriate for a child,” one fan wrote while another agreed, “Dress is way too much for a toddler, Inappropriate for a child her age.”
Kim Kardashian and North, in the pics, are seen seating on the edge of a boat wearing pink and blue life jacket
Tom Cruise left onlookers jaw-dropped with his dashing appearance at Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee
Cristiano Ronaldo was papped donning a bright smile as he flexed his muscles in grey shorts
Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Joe Alwyn’s new TV show ‘Conversations With Friends’: ‘It’s...
Queen Elizabeth used the walking stick to make her way to the royal box at the show
Vicky Kaushal turns 34 today as he celebrates birthday with his loved ones