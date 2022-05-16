Scott Disick shares first post as Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker legally tie the knot

Scott Disick has shared first social media post after his ex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara.
The 38-year-old reality star took to Instagram and posted a slew of stunning photos of himself with son Reign as they enjoyed a pool day in the backyard of his mansion in Hidden Hills, California.
Scott Disick, who shares three children Mason, Penelope and Reign with his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, posted the photo with caption “Just me and my boy.”
He also shared adorable photos and video clips in his Instagram stories.
Kourtney’s mother Kris Jenner was the first to shower love on Scott and his son shortly after he shared the snaps.
Disick shared the pictures hours after reports surfaced that Kourtney and her fiancé Barker legally tied the knot, just weeks after holding a private wedding ceremony in Las Vegas without a marriage license.
