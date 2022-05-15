Travis Scott wows fans with his first performance at awards show since Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott is all set to perform for the first at the awards show today (Sunday, May 15) since the Astroworld tragedy last November.



Kylie Jenner's partner will take the stage at the Billboard Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Th 31-year-old American rapper is dealing with multiple lawsuits over Astroworld, but he's clearly back performing. He's already done shows, and he's set to perform before 100,000 people later this year.



Jacques Berman Webster II, better known by his stage name Travis Scott, was spotted at the Encore Beach Club Saturday, hanging out with Marshmello and his crew. The father of two was all smiles as he left with his entourage and hotel security.

Travis will enthrall the music lovers with his much-awaited performance as he is all set to take the stage the Billboard Awards tonight.