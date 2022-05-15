Madhuri Dixit receives loveliest birthday wish from husband Shriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit is celebrating her 55th birthday today, May 15, and fans from all over the world are showering her with love and heartiest birthday wishes.

On the special occasion, the Devdas actress received the loveliest message from her husband Dr Shriram Nene who posted an adorable image of the couple on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Dr Nene penned down an emotional note. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful woman in the world, my wife, my soulmate, my best friend!”

He expressed his love and wrote, “I love you so much and you deserve nothing but the absolute best. Wishing you a wonderful birthday and many amazing years to come, together #HappyBirthday #Soulmates.”

Madhuri married Dr Nene on October 17, 1999. The couple is parents to sons Arin and Rayan.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in the TV series The Fame Game and Kalank. She has Bombay Meri Hai and Maja Maa in the pipeline.