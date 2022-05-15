Princess Eugenie to honour Meghan Markle, Prince Harry during UK visit

Princess Eugenie will honour her cousin Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they will reportedly stay at Frogmore Cottage when they return to the UK next month.



The couple are planning to travel from their home in California to the UK for Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee celebrations in June and they will stay at their former home with Princess Eugenie, her husband Jack Brooksbank and their son August.

According to the Daily Mail, Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie will likely open up the guest rooms of Frogmore Cottage to accommodate the family of four during their visit.

"Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are excited and honoured to attend the queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children," the spokesperson said in a statement recently.