David, Victoria Beckham 'panic' over ageing as couple reaches 50

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are bothered by old age, says an insider.
The power couple, who is approaching their 50s, is looking around for dietary supplement and treatments in a bid to look younger.
Heat Magazine reports: "He's realised he's not looking as sexy as his wife and feels like an old man next to her."
"It's been a shock how quickly he seems to be ageing and - despite still being super fit - he's slowing down. He's in a bit of a panic about it."
"He's determined that he can look just as good as Victoria. She splashes out a fortune, doing advanced treatments three times a week - collagen, laser skin, plumping, lifting treatments - and has the top skindocs in the world," said the insider.
"She's been trying to get David to have Botox or something to smooth out his forehead for ages. He always refused before but now he's heading for 50, anything's on the table."
David and Victoria concern to look younger has especially risen after eldest son Brooklyn got married.
"It's hit them that they have a married child, with the possibility of grandchildren on their way," added the insider.
Johnny Depp court proceedings will be unfazed by social media support
Fred Ward is survived by his wife of 27 years, Marie-France Ward, and a son, Django Ward.
Travis Scott has been hit by a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed she lost her ‘unborn child’
Australian singer Cody Simpson recently got candid about his ‘really hard’ coronavirus journey
Kanye West had been in the spotlight for several weeks over his attacks on comedian Pete Davidson, who is dating Kim...
Bakery goes viral on TikTok after posting latest cake video