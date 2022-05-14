 
Prince William wins hearts by visiting cancer campaigner's home

By Web Desk
May 14, 2022
A day after Queen Elizabeth approved a Damehood for Deborah James, the podcast host and cancer campaigner had a visit from Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge handed over the medal during his visit to Deborah, who is also a cancer patient.

Taking to Twitter, Deborah shared multiple pictures with the Duke and wrote "That time when @KensingtonRoyal came to tea to give me my Damehood! surreal."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had praised her on Twitter a couple of days before the Queen approved the Damehood.

