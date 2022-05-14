Prince William wins hearts by visiting cancer campaigner's home

A day after Queen Elizabeth approved a Damehood for Deborah James, the podcast host and cancer campaigner had a visit from Prince William.
The Duke of Cambridge handed over the medal during his visit to Deborah, who is also a cancer patient.
Taking to Twitter, Deborah shared multiple pictures with the Duke and wrote "That time when @KensingtonRoyal came to tea to give me my Damehood! surreal."
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had praised her on Twitter a couple of days before the Queen approved the Damehood.
Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has been honoured with a new royal patronage earlier associated with Prince Philip
Fans showered love on Shehnaaz Gill's latest Instagram Reel, in which she is dancing to hit Pakistani song 'Pasoori'
Miles Teller plays Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in Tom Cruise starrer 'Top Gun: Maverick'
Deepika Padukone posts her red-carpet stunning look on Instagram
Kiara Advani defends Karan Johar from nepotism hate as she reveals he took her when she was new in the industry
Katrina Kaif’s traditional outfit sparks controversy in April, Vicky Kaushal’s rep responds