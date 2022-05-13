Queen Elizabeth presented with trophy after her pony wins competition: See

Queen Elizabeth had quite the day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, taking home with her a trophy after one of her pony won first place in a competition at the show, reported Express UK.
The Queen, who made a surprise appearance at her beloved show after missing the first day on Thursday, looked delighted and in high spirits as she was presented with a trophy in the royal stands to roaring applause from the crowd.
The 96-year-old monarch, whose health has made headlines in recent months, defied reports about her worsening health as she drove herself to the event in a Range Rover and then made her way to the royal box with a help of a stick.
The appearance also marked the Queen’s first official public appearance since attending her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service in March.
