 
close
Friday May 13, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth presented with trophy after her pony wins competition: See

Queen Elizabeth had quite the day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday

By Web Desk
May 13, 2022

File footage

Queen Elizabeth had quite the day at the Royal Windsor Horse Show on Friday, taking home with her a trophy after one of her pony won first place in a competition at the show, reported Express UK.

The Queen, who made a surprise appearance at her beloved show after missing the first day on Thursday, looked delighted and in high spirits as she was presented with a trophy in the royal stands to roaring applause from the crowd.

The 96-year-old monarch, whose health has made headlines in recent months, defied reports about her worsening health as she drove herself to the event in a Range Rover and then made her way to the royal box with a help of a stick.

The appearance also marked the Queen’s first official public appearance since attending her late husband Prince Philip’s memorial service in March. 