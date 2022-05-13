Kim Kardashian claims Kanye West compared her look to Marge Simpson amid divorce

Kim Kardashian recently revealed that her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West mocked her for her fashion choices amid their divorce.

In the latest episode of Hulu’s The Kardashian, the SKIMS founder, 41, revealed that she had ‘panic attacks’ before dressing for an event.

Sharing the details, Kim claimed that the Donda rapper compared her glamorous outfit, which she wore at the Wall Street Journal’s Innovator Awards, to a cartoon character Marge Simpson.

She told her sister Kourtney Kardashian that she got to a point within her marriage where she asked West’s opinion on her outfits regularly.

“I got to a point where I would ask his advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I’m having panic attacks, like what do I wear?” she said.

She went on to say that he styled her for her October 2021 appearance on Saturday Night Live, but went on to pick her own outfit.

“Were you nervous?” Kourtney interjected to ask, with Kim responding, “So nervous. For The Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS, and I was like ‘How do I wear something that hasn’t been pre-vetted first?’”

She continued, he called me afterwards and told my that my career is over and then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar.”

The mother of four also discussed more about trying to find her own personal style following the divorce.

“I think that fashion has always been something that I’ve always been really into, but I’ve never been the creator. I definitely see what I like, but I’ve never really been the visionary,” she said in a voiceover.