Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't use the Queen's Platinum Jubilee event for their documentary

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could use the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations for their upcoming documentary.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to return to the UK with their children for the Queen's Jubilee next month, would focus on mending ways with the royal family instead of creating new problems.

Harry and Meghan do not seem to steal the spotlight from the Queen as they know that their any new misadventure could worse the situation.

The Sussexes would introduce their 11-month-old daughter Lilibet to the Queen during their much-hyped visit.

While, some critics believe that the couple would tried to steal the lime light and would also bring Netflix crews to cover the event.

However, some Royal experts claim that the Queen to have a "ring of steel" in place to prevent any attempts by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle to include the monarch in the Netflix documentary.

A source close to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has told that the Sussexes pay whole respect to the Queen and can not even think to exploit the monarch's Jubilee event.