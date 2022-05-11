Prince William, Kate Middleton DROP Duke and Duchess title in Scotland: Details

File footage





Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for the next two days that they spend in Scotland, with People magazine reporting that they are bound to use a different title there.

According to the magazine, when William and Kate married each other in 2011, they were bestowed with not just one, but three different royal titles, including the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

These titles include Earl of Strathearn and Baron Carrickfergus, and by virtue of being married, the same titles also apply to Kate.

In keeping with their other titles, both Prince William and Kate drop their most-used title of Duke and Duchess when they are in Scotland, and instead go by the Scottish title of Earl and Countess of Strathearn!